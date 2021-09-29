Watch live: Building partially collapses in Dallas due to apparent explosion

DALLAS – Multiple people are hurt in Dallas after a building partially collapsed due to a gas explosion, KXAS reported.
Firefighters in Dallas responded to the scene on Wednesday.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
