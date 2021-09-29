Partly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch live: Building partially collapses in Dallas due to apparent explosion

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Dallas, explosion

DALLAS – Multiple people are hurt in Dallas after a building partially collapsed due to a gas explosion, KXAS reported.

Firefighters in Dallas responded to the scene on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email