Local News

The results are in! Clear the Shelters’ 2021 pet adoption numbers top 2020′s

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

A cute dog stares lovingly (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The results are in from the national Clear the Shelters campaign and 2021 marked an increase from 2020 for pets finding loving, fur-ever homes and owners.

According to posts made on Clear the Shelters social media platforms, this year’s nationwide campaign helped 142,311 pets get adopted. While that number may still increase, it has already surpassed last year’s number of 140,611.

KPRC 2 was proud to partner with Telemundo Houston from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19 for Houston’s part in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative driven by NBC and Telemundo. During this time, some Houston-area locations participating in the campaign offered reduced adoption fees or waived pet spaying or neutering fees.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 551,000 pet adoptions nationwide before this year. KPRC 2 would like to thank our partners for this year’s Clear the Shelters event, American Furniture Warehouse and Air Tech of Houston.

