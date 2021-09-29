Surveillance photo released of suspect tied to shooting that killed man, injured woman in Midtown

Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect tied to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported Monday at about 2:55 a.m. at 1000 Webster Street.

Police said responding officers found a 55-year-old woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released due to pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back and is in stable condition, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect fired several rounds into a vehicle where two of the three passengers inside were struck. Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The suspect is described as wearing a red shirt and driving a 2019 white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.