Man charged with capital murder in connection with the August shooting death of Bryanna Fogg

Bryanna Fogg was shot and killed while walking in a parking lot, police said.

HOUSTON – A man is now charged with capital murder in the death of Bryanna Fogg who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in August.

Records show Anthony Ray Coats, 35, and T. Johnson, are accused in the shooting. Coats is charged with capital murder. It’s unclear what Johnson is charged with at this time.

Fogg was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on Aug. 7 at 8:44 a.m. in a parking lot in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive.

Police said Fogg was walking in the parking lot when two men opened fire. The two men fled the scene and Fogg died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear whether anyone else is charged yet in Fogg’s death.