Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Rodney Ellis will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to unveil a plan for an additional 11 million meals for the Houston Food Bank.

The press conference will take place at 9:30 a.m.

At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, Judge Hidalgo will also present a resolution denouncing the 2020 election audit.

