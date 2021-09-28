Streets flooded near Museum District due to water main break

The street is located in the Museum District on Austin and Wentworth

HOUSTON – Streets are covered in water after a water main break near one Museum District neighborhood.

On Monday, crews shut off flow to a water main break following hours of flow that made one street resemble a river.

A resident recorded a video of the break at the intersection of Austin Street and Wentworth Street during peak flow around 5 p.m. Crews from the city of Houston Department of Public Works were able to shut off the water by 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for Public Works told KPRC 2 the city received an emergency call for repair at 6:30 p.m.

Several residents told KPRC 2 a leak began to trickle at the intersection in late August. Three residents told KPRC 2 they first reported the problem then but didn’t get a response from Public Works. Neighbors said the problem intensified Monday, leading to water gushing into the air.

While water flow to the break was shut off, it remained unclear how long it would take for the problem to be fully restored.