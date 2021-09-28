Sisters seriously injured in hit-and-run outside Third Ward nightclub

Two women were hit from behind on Bowling Green Street.

Two Houston sisters are in the hospital with severe injuries after being struck by a hit and run driver Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. as De’Neshia and O’Shanae Bell left the Address Bar and Grill.

Both sisters spoke to KPRC 2 News in interviews from their hospital beds.

“We were just talking and laughing and walking to our cars,” O’Shanae said.

The women were just a block away from where their cars were parked when a driver struck them from behind and sped off.

“I felt myself flying in the air. I hit the curb. So my tooth got knocked out. I bounced from the curb into the grass. I was looking for my sister and when I looked in front of me, she was laying about 30 feet away and she was covered in blood,” O’Shanae recalled.

Her left leg was broken in three places and she underwent surgery Saturday. Older sister De’Neshia needs 100 stitches to her forehead and eyelid.

O’Shanae said multiple drivers passed by, but no one stopped to help until 15 minutes later.

“It’s just beyond me why you would hit two women and leave them to bleed in the middle of the street,” De’Neshia said.

De’Neshia doesn’t remember much about the incident, but she does recall an encounter with a driver who asked if they needed a ride to their cars. She said she can’t help but wonder if it’s connected.

“If it was the young man that we politely turned down, that’s a bigger discussion because women often are you now punished for saying no,” De’Neshia said.

The sisters believe whoever hit them did it intentionally because there was no horn blowing to warn them out of the way or screeching of tires as if a vehicle was trying to avoid them.

The Houston Police Department is investigating. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.