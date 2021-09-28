17-year-old killed during convenience store robbery in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after police said he killed a 17-year-old during a convenience story robbery in south Houston Monday.

Officers said it happened at 9635 Scott St. around 10:10 p.m. while innocent customers and an employee were feet away.

According to investigators, a man with two guns went into the convenience store. Police said he jumped on the counter, held up the store and demanded the employee and customers not to move. That’s when police say a 17-year-old who also had a gun startled the suspect.

Police said they exchanged gunfire and the victim was hit and collapsed outside.

Investigators said officers showed up to the store while responding to a panic alarm and took the suspect into custody.

The victim died at a hospital, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.