Son arrested in connection to mother’s murder in Rosenberg, deputies say

ROSENBERG – A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his mother in Rosenberg, authorities confirmed.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a homicide at a home located in the 2500 block of FM 360.

Deputies said they arrived at the residence and found 81-year-old Jeanette Owens McMayon dead inside of her home.

After a brief investigation, deputies arrested and charged the woman’s son, 50-year-old Kenneth Ray McMayon, with murder.

Kenneth is currently being held inside of the Fort Bend County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

“One in four women will face physical or emotional abuse in their lifetime. We must hold abusers accountable for their heinous actions, and speak up when we see something,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.