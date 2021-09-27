North Freeway reopens after woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles, deputies say

HOUSTON – All southbound, in-bound lanes on the North Freeway have reopened Monday after a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the main lanes, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said around 2:40 a.m., a couple was driving on 288 North Freeway and stopped on a service road. A woman inside of the vehicle jumped out, attempted to cross the main lanes of the freeway and was waving down cars when she was struck by two separate vehicles, Gonzalez said. Deputies say the woman died at the scene.

According to investigators, both vehicles involved stayed at the scene.

The lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.