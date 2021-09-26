TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes of Beltway 8 at Cullen closed after deputy’s vehicle fatally struck a horse on the roadway, authorities say

HCSO deputies responded to an incident on Beltway 8 South at Cullen after a horse was reportedly hit.

HOUSTON – Three left lanes of Beltway 8 at Cullen are closed after a deputy’s patrol car fatally struck a horse that was in the roadway early Sunday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and found the horse laying on the westbound lanes of the Beltway.

The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital with facial injuries.

It is unclear at this time how the horse ended up on the Beltway.

This is developing story and will be updated when lanes reopen.