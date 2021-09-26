Hazmat teams called to scene of train derailment in Bastrop county

Union Pacific Hazardous Materials teams are reportedly responding to a train derailment in Smithville, which is in Bastrop County.

According to information posted on social media by the City of Smithville, the train derailed around 5 a.m. Sunday along State Highway 95 and MLK Blvd. The tanker cars on the train are empty but some residual hydrochloric acid is leaking.

Smithville VFD and Smithville PD responded and set up a perimeter of 150 yards around the accident site, but the city says fortunately no evacuations are needed.