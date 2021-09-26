1 person killed, 2 others injured in wreck involving METRO bus, authorities say

One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck involving a METRO bus, authorities said.

HOUSTON – One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck involving a METRO bus, authorities said.

The collision, which involved the bus and one other vehicle, occurred at approximately 7:09 p.m. near the intersection of Bennington Street and the Eastex Freeway.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased. Both the bus driver and the vehicle driver were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

There were no passengers in the bus when the crash occurred.