Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 person killed, 2 others injured in wreck involving METRO bus, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: METRO
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck involving a METRO bus, authorities said.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck involving a METRO bus, authorities said.

HOUSTON – One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck involving a METRO bus, authorities said.

The collision, which involved the bus and one other vehicle, occurred at approximately 7:09 p.m. near the intersection of Bennington Street and the Eastex Freeway.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased. Both the bus driver and the vehicle driver were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

There were no passengers in the bus when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter