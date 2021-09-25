Pedestrian dead following hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston

Houston Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday morning.

Houston Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday morning.

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a white Nissan Altima struck another vehicle while attempting to pass on Shreveport Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.

The impact caused the Nissan to veer and hit a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Nissan driver then left on foot.

Jeanette Ball said the victim is her sister Brenda Ball, 58.

“She was really easy to get along with,” Jeanette said. “She got along with everybody.”

Jeanette said Brenda, who lost her hearing years ago, liked to walk around the community.

“She just walk the neighborhood picking up cans and she did it every morning,” Jeanette said.

In the process, Brenda became well known in the community. She also played an important role in her family.

“She didn’t have any kids but she was a mother to all our kids, all her nieces and nephews, and other people nieces and nephews,” Jeanette said.

Ad

Brenda leaves behind three sisters, two brothers, as well as nieces and nephews.

Police said the driver who took off is a male. Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the driver to contact the HPD hit and run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.