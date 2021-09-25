Amber Alert issued after 7-year-old from Walnut Springs, Texas goes missing

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas – An Amber Alert is active after a 7-year-old girl went missing Friday from Walnut Springs, Texas, a town of about 800 people about 100 miles southwest of Dallas.

Jessi Lowrey was last seen in the 100 block of Sweden Street.

She has dyed blue hair and brown eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen with brown and blue hair, a blue hair bow, a blue T-shirt with stars and black pants with stars.

The suspect in this case is Randall Thurman, 34. He has blond hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle to be on the lookout for is a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with the license plate number PDJ3658. The vehicle has a cross sticker on the back windshield.

A stock image of a 2011 Chrysler 200 sought by authorities in an Amber Alert issued on Sept. 24, 2021. (Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

If you have information call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2245.