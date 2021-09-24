Woman dead after fleeing vehicle strikes her on 610 West Loop, police say

610 at South Post Oak Road is shut down after a woman was struck by a passing car while she was inspecting her vehicle.

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver on 610 West Loop and South Post Oak Friday morning.

Authorities with Houston Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 3 a.m.

Police say the woman was apparently inspecting her vehicle on the right shoulder when a passing vehicle struck her. The driver had fled the area, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.