President Joe Biden will speak to media on the U.S. response to COVID-19 and the vaccination program Friday morning.

Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses. In the next year, Biden’s goal is to have 70$ of the global population vaccinated.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream here at 8:45 a.m.