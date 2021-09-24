‘Precautionary lockdown’ issued at Manvel High School after student reports of weapon on campus, Alvin ISD says

MANVEL, Texas – Manvel High School went under a “precautionary lockdown” after campus officials said they received notice that a group of students have been sharing that weapon was present on campus Friday morning -- reports that the district said it does not believe are credible, but is taking “extremely serious(ly).”

Campus administrators say in a statement the lockdown procedure began at 9:45 a.m. An investigation is currently underway.

The school sent out this statement:

Manvel High School Community,

We make the commitment to keep parents well informed with all significant events at Manvel High School.

Please receive this as a notice that the campus initiated a precautionary lockdown procedure at approximately 9:45 a.m. Campus officials received notice that a group of students have been sharing that a weapon is present on campus. At this time, we do not believe this information to be credible; however, we take all reports involving the safety and security of our students and staff extremely serious.

Campus administrators and Alvin ISD Police are conducting an investigation, and speaking with the students involved in sharing this information. Initiating the formal lockdown process provides our students an added level of security and provides the opportunity to expedite the investigation. Please be assured these efforts are precautionary.

We remain committed to keeping parents informed as additional information is available.

Thank you for your continued support of Manvel High School.

