Judge Lina Hidalgo responds to Texas secretary of state’s audit of Harris County election results

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to respond to the Texas secretary of state’s audit of the county’s election results.

Hidalgo said it’s been 11 months after the 2020 elections and officials have found no evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

The county judge will be joined by Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria.

The discussion comes after former President Donald Trump asked Gov. Greg Abbott to add an election audit bill to this year’s third special session, continuing his push to cast doubts on the election results of the 2020 presidential election despite winning in Texas.

In a letter published Thursday, Trump said, “Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Elections,” and time is running out to conduct an audit of the “2020 Presidential Election Scam” because paper ballots are kept for only 22 months after an election.

“Governor Abbott, we need a ‘Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election’ added to the call,” Trump wrote. “We’re quickly running out of time and it must be done this week.”

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.