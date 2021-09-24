HCSO: 3-year-old child found unresponsive in pool, pronounced dead at hospital

A 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Officials said investigators responded just before 5pm Thursday in the 700 block of Barren Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said a grandmother was babysitting the 3-year-old boy and another child when it happened. The grandmother told deputies that she noticed that the 3-year-old went missing and searched for 20 minutes. The child was later found in a pool.

“A three year old child was found unresponsive,” HCSO Deputy Corey Castro said. “The child was playing outside in the balcony in a patioed area [on the ground floor]. We are not sure if the gate left was open or if the gate was manipulated by the child. We’re still determining that.”

The pool was closed but the wooden back gate to the pool, deputies said, was open. The child was found inside unresponsive and taken to the hospital where the boy was pronounced dead. Neighbors and fellow parents were heartbroken.

Ad

“I couldn’t imagine it. I just feel bad for the parents,” Sandra Stumbo, a neighbor, said.

Officials said no charges were expected to be filed but the District Attorney’s office would be notified. Officials are now urging parents to keep a close eye on their children.

“Watch your children. Pool safety is a big concern,” Castro said.