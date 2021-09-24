Have you seen them? Police searching for 2 men who tried to rob delivery truck driver in north Houston

Two men robbed a delivery driver and attempted to flee the scene, police say.

HOUSTON – Houston police want your help to identify two men they say threatened a delivery driver in an attempt to rob him of his delivery vehicle on June 9.

The incident occurred at the 200 block of Garrotsville at around 12:45 p.m. in north Houston.

Police say the delivery driver was exiting his vehicle and attempted to deliver a package when two men ran up to him and forced the driver to back away from the van. One of the men apparently had his hands inside his pockets, and told the driver he had a weapon.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident attempted to block the driveway as the men attempted to drive away with the delivery van, police say, and instead they fled the scene on foot.

These are the descriptions provided by Houston police:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5′10 to 5′11, 180 to 190 pounds, dark skin, cross tattoo next to left eye and other facial tattoos.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5′10 to 5′11, 180 to 190 pounds, dark skin, numerous tattoos throughout body.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.