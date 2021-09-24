Airbnb hosts are opening up their homes to more than 20,000 Afghan refugees. Here’s how you can get involved.

FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, the Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen, in Washington. Airbnb said Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that it narrowed its second-quarter loss to $68 million and saw an increase in bookings, but the company warned that new variants of COVID-19 will make future bookings and cancellations harder to predict. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HOUSTON – Airbnb has provided housing to more than 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide, including here in Houston.

In a news release Thursday, Airbnb said the need for temporary housing has increase drastically and has continued to grow, especially in the U.S. alone.

An estimated 65,000 refugees are expected to arrive by the end of September, and as many of 30,000 more in the year to come, Airbnb said.

we’d like to thank our generous community of hosts and guests for reaching out and expressing interest in how they can support afghan refugees through https://t.co/f3HXXbao3U.



to learn more about how you can do your part: https://t.co/QqZAVhLajS — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 26, 2021

Afghan refugees who stay at an Airbnb-hosted home will have waived fees and reduced costs for their stay.

The company said in the release that they are still accepting new hosts as the need for temporary housing grows.

If you are an Airbnb host and would like to host an Afghan refugee, you can apply here. You can also help here.