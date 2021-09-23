VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint in apartment complex parking lot in southwest Harris County

Police a searching for the men responsible for an aggravated robbery in southwest Harris County.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the men responsible for an aggravated robbery in southwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the parking lot of the Villa Adora Apartments on Beechnut Street near Maplecrest Drive, authorities said.

In a surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department, the two men can be seen grabbing a man and holding him at gunpoint while they steal his belongings.

Police said the men walked up behind the victim and held him at gunpoint while the other went through his pockets before fleeing the scene.

Police described the two men as a Hispanic and a Black man both between 25 to 30 years old.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Ad

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.