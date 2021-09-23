Soleo Health offering at home monoclonal antibody treatment in Houston area

Besides a medical facility, there’s now another place for certain COVID-19 patients to receive treatment.

“We can provide really, really high quality care in the comfort of your home,” said Drew Doyle, senior vice president of Soleo Health.

Soleo said it was selected by Houston Methodist to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients in their homes.

“Our nurse travels to the patient,” Doyle said. “The patient doesn’t have to go anywhere. The patient doesn’t have to go to the pharmacy to pick up any medication. It all comes to the patient.”

Doyle said the move could help keep people out of the hospital.

“The impact it’s making is freeing up beds and just relieving that economic burden on the health system,” Doyle said.

According to Houston Methodist, the goal of the infusion treatment is to help reduce viral loads and lessen the severity of symptoms. The therapy is for people ages 12 and older who are at risk for severe COVID and have not been admitted to the hospital.

So how much might a home visit cost? Doyle said that depends on your insurance.

“You’ve subscribed to your insurance. You have a benefit design and it could be some co-pays and things involved like that but Medicare and Medicaid is covering it. CMS has come up with a reimbursement rate to have this done in the home,” Doyle said.

For patients who are interested, Soleo said they should first contact their doctor to see if they qualify for the treatment as it can only provide services with a prescription.

The company said it’s already treated nearly 50 people at their homes in the Houston area so far.