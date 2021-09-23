Clear icon
Loaded school bus involved in accident with landscaping trailer, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to clear a crash involving a school bus and a landscaping vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 9728 block of Northpointe Boulevard near Highway 249, according to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

According to Herman, the Klein ISD bus hit the landscaping vehicle. The bus was loaded, but Herman said no injuries have been reported.

Herman said the east and westbound lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

