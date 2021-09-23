Houston Texans to highlight community work at Thursday’s game

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are set to showcase the work they do to give back to the community in the game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

“Bob and Janice have always made sure that in the fabric of the Texans is giving back to the community,” said Hannah McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation.

The Houston Texans Foundation has raised more than $37 million since 2002 for local organizations and programs.

“You’re creating opportunity and giving people an opportunity that otherwise wouldn’t have it to help them have a better future,” said McNair.

The theme of Thursday’s game is “Texans Care” to highlight their work in the community, from sponsoring food drives to supporting our troops and Houston children.

“Because when you focus on the youth, you’re focusing on the future,” said McNair. “It starts with giving the youth an opportunity so that they may grow and that their lives are changed and that they may have a better outcome than projected.”

It includes the partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, which serves 30,000 children yearly at 23 locations.

“Our organization really starts with the premise that we’re creating a fun, safe place for kids and teenagers to come,” said Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston

The foundation even helped open the Texans Teen Club on Airline in 2016 for children 14 to 18 years old.

“The program is everything from social-emotional health to workforce readiness and college preparation,” said Hattery.

It has created a huge impact on the lives of many children.

“It feels like home here. At school when I have a lot of stress, I can always come here and talk about what I have going on in school and I know that everybody is going to come support me,” said Mia Martinez.

Mia Martinez is a high school junior and has been coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs since 6th grade.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m here with teachers and students, it feels like I’m here with just family,” said Mia.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and how children can join, visit https://www.bgcgh.org/.