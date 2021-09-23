Experts warn acetaminophen may alter development of fetuses in pregnant women

A common painkiller used to treat fever and pain is now being investigated by medical experts for possible risks to developing fetuses in pregnant women, CNN reported.

A statement published by Nature Reviews Endocrinology said that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen can alter prenatal development, increasing risks of some neurodevelopmental, reproductive and urogenital disorders.

Although health experts said that the statement is not health guidance, they urge health care providers to take action, according to CNN.

“Even after approval by a physician, women should minimize exposure by using the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time,” the statement said.

Existing research by scientists say that short use of the medicine, two weeks or less, carry less risk.