CDC warns of new salmonella strain from ‘unknown food source’ infecting more than 200 people

A multistate outbreak of a new strain of salmonella has infected more than 200 people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say.

An investigation by the organization is underway as more than 20 states are seeing hospitalizations linked to the new Oranienburg strain of salmonella. Texas is among the states with reported cases -- 41 to 90 people are reported to be sick, according to a map on the government’s website.

It is unknown what type of food source is causing the illness, however, scientists say it may be linked to food from restaurants.

CDC officials say they are interviewing people about the foods they ate during the week before they fell ill.

“Several groups of people (“subclusters”) at restaurants in multiple states have been identified,” the CDC wrote of the outbreak. “These subclusters are groups of people who do not know one another who ate at the same restaurant and got sick.”

The CDC said in a report that the number of cases of the Oranienburg strain may be much higher than the number reported.

No deaths have been reported at this time, according to the CDC.