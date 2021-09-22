Man shot to death near Texas Southern University, possible suspect detained, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near Texas Southern University Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Blodgett around 7:30 p.m. and found a man fatally shot.

Houston police said a possible suspect was detained.

South Central officers are at a shooting scene 2800 Blodgett. Adult male deceased at the scene, possible suspect detained. Assist by TSU PD. 202 pic.twitter.com/e6IvK9fUot — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 22, 2021

