Man shot to death near Texas Southern University, possible suspect detained, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near Texas Southern University Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Blodgett around 7:30 p.m. and found a man fatally shot.

Houston police said a possible suspect was detained.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

