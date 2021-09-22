LIVE PROGRESS REPORT: Spencer Solves It team gets help cleaning up an Acres Homes neighborhood

HOUSTON – The Spencer Solves It team is helping clean up an Acres Home neighborhood Wednesday.

In the historic Acres Homes neighborhood, a monumental mess has been growing larger and more dangerous every day for three years now. Calls to the City of Houston’s complaint line from neighbors up and down the Sandle Street have unfortunately done nothing to change the problem.

Now, the Spencer Solves It project is going to be spending all day with two crews of volunteers from two different companies, 1-800-GOTJUNK and Lansdowne Moody, a large construction equipment dealer that sells and rents all kinds of heavy machinery to move earth and soil and grasses and bush. The team plans to remove every scrap of garbage and debris and clean the mess up for the people who live on the street.

6:33 a.m. - Clean-up efforts underway in Acres Home

Clean-up efforts started in Acres Home Wednesday morning.

7:11 a.m. - Clean-up still in progress; Acres Home street lined with rodents, trash

Sandle Street is seeing some progress as the Spencer Solves It team works to clean it up.

7:41 a.m. - Bill Spencer provides update on Acres Home clean-up

KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer provided an update on the team’s progress while cleaning the eyesore on Sandle Street. While there is still a long way to go, progress is being made.