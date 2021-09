Activists stood in front of the Leland Federal Building to protest against the mass deportations of Haitian migrants

HOUSTON – An emergency demonstration opposing the mass deportation of Haitian migrants will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstration took place Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Mickey Leland Federal Building, according to a news release.

Both Houston United Front Against Fascism and the Houston Socialist Movement are the organizers of the demonstration.