Local News

Have you seen Tommy Martinez? Fort Bend County sheriff searching for 40-year-old Hispanic male missing since Monday

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Fort Bend County, Richmond, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons
Tommy Martinez was last seen near his home in Richmond Sept. 19.
Tommy Martinez was last seen near his home in Richmond Sept. 19. (Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

RICHMOND, Texas – The Fort Bend County sheriff’s office is searching for a missing Richmond man reported missing since Monday.

Tommy Martinez, 40, was last seen near his home at the 6400 block of Granite Springs in Richmond, according to a tweet by FBSCO.

Police described Martinez as 5′9 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas.

Anyone who has information on Martinez can call the Fort Bend sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665.

