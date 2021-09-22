Fort Bend County authorities report sharp increase in traffic accidents, fatalities in 2021

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it plans to step up enforcement after seeing a sharp increase in traffic fatalities compared to 2020.

Statistics show that 16 fatalities have occurred on county roads this year alone, representing a 45% increase over the same period the previous year (Jan. 1, 2021 through Sept. 15, 2021), a news release said.

The total number of major crashes has also increased, by 15.6% with 619 crashes total.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement road construction projects, along with alcohol and driving with excessive speed are among many contributing factors for the increase.

“(We) urge the public to drive safely and help reduce injuries and fatalities in our county,” says Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Everyone’s driving safety is of great concern to us.”

FBCSO said it will begin implementing traffic safety programs informing the public on several areas including distracted driving, speeding and failure to follow construction warnings, a news release said. The sheriff’s office will also increase law enforcement around the county’s highways.