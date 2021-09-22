CenterPoint Energy alerts customers to likely increase in gas bills

Houston – Get ready for higher natural gas bills in 2022.

CenterPoint Energy sent a notice to customers explaining that the extraordinary increase in the price of gas during the February freeze cost the company $1.14 billion. It is asking the Railroad Commision, the state agency that regulates gas companies, for permission to pass that cost along to customers by spreading it out over 3 years on our monthly bills.

If the state approves the plan, customers will pay an average of $2.50 to $5 more per month. If CenterPoint doesn’t spread out the cost, they say it would cost the average customer between $15 and $40 more a month. We don’t when the RRC will consider the company’s request. If approved, the new rate increase will apply to bills in 2022.

Ad

The new higher rate will be on top of the 99 cent rate increase that just took effect June 17 to cover CenterPoint’s infrastructure spending in 2020.