HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to discuss the situation in Del Rio on Tuesday. The governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department adjutant Gen. Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd.

KPRC 2 plans to livestream this event at noon.