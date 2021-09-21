Ask 2: What’s taking crews so long to finish the work on FM 2978 and Woodlands Parkway?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Paul Jaramillo, who lives near the construction area, wants to know what’s taking crews so long to finish the work on FM 2978 and Woodlands Parkway?

Answer: This is a project that started in 2018 and one with a lot of layers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 2978 from two to four lanes, with a center turn lane from FM 1488 to Conroe-Hufsmith Road.

They are doing this project in two parts and the barricades are part of the work.

They are there, so workers can do more surveying and boxed culverts also have to be added underneath the roadway..

While that work is being done, they have to hit the pause button on work above ground.

If the weather cooperates, TxDOT will hopefully be done by the end of the year! The whole project, by the way, cost about $40 million dollars.