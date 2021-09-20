Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Do you recognize him? HCSO searching for suspect caught stealing merchandise from west Houston convenience store

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HCSO needs help finding a suspect accused of robbery at a west Houston convenience store.
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and authorities with Harris County Sherriff’s Office are asking for help to identify the person responsible for a robbery at a convenience store in west Houston.

The incident occurred at the 13500 block of Beechnut St on Aug. 14, 2020.

The suspect entered the store at around 7:44 p.m. and police say was caught stuffing merchandise in multiple backpacks, according to Crime Stoppers. He fled the scene in an apparent silver Dodge SUV.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

