Do you recognize him? HCSO searching for suspect caught stealing merchandise from west Houston convenience store

HCSO needs help finding a suspect accused of robbery at a west Houston convenience store.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and authorities with Harris County Sherriff’s Office are asking for help to identify the person responsible for a robbery at a convenience store in west Houston.

The incident occurred at the 13500 block of Beechnut St on Aug. 14, 2020.

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Robbery. If you recognize this person, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HCSO 2108-05518 13500 blk. Beechnut St @hcsotexas #hounews https://t.co/0L09q2jzc1 pic.twitter.com/Ol8Kd55SAu — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) September 20, 2021

The suspect entered the store at around 7:44 p.m. and police say was caught stuffing merchandise in multiple backpacks, according to Crime Stoppers. He fled the scene in an apparent silver Dodge SUV.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.