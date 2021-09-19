Officers seize gold-plated pistol, nearly $44,000 in cash and 2 kilos of cocaine after routine traffic stop

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – A routine traffic stop ultimately resulted in the seizure of a gold-plated pistol, nearly $44,000 in cash, two kilos of cocaine and a rifle, Port Arthur authorities said in a Friday release.

At approximately 9:18 a.m. Thursday, an officer with Port Arthur Police Department observed a driver speeding and conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Woodworth Blvd. The officer noticed that the driver appeared nervous. After receiving verbal consent to search the vehicle, the officer found one kilo of a white, powdery substance which was later confirmed to be cocaine, authorities said in the release.

During the course of an investigation, officers searched two residences, one in Port Arthur and the other in Bridge City. In Port Arthur, officers found and seized $44,000 in cash, a rifle and another kilo of cocaine. In Bridge City, they located and seized the gold-plated gun.

The suspect, who authorities identified as 29-year-old Humberto Anteverde of Bridge City, was arrested on a drug charge, the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.