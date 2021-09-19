Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Military training plane crashes in Lake Worth; Injuries and damage to homes reported, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Lake Worth, plane crash, military training aircraft, Texas
Breaking news
The Lake Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department are responding to a plane crash in a Lake Worth, Texas neighborhood Sunday.

A military training plane crashed between the 4000 blocks of Tejas Trail and Dakota Trail, according to Lake Worth police.

Two to three people are being treated following the crash, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Two to six homes sustained damage in the incident, according to the Lake Worth police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

