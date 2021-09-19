2 people injured during shooting at nightclub in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after two people were injured during a shooting at a nightclub in north Houston Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at a nightclub located at 415 W. Little York Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, police received a call about a citizen holding a suspect. As officers got to the scene, they say it quickly turned chaotic.

Officers said they heard several shots ring out in the parking lot as they arrived at the scene and people were running.

According to police, two men were shot and were taken to the hospital, conscious and breathing.

Officers said they were able to detain several people who they’re talking to right now.

There is no word on any charges at this time as the investigation continues.