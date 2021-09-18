Man dead after crashing truck into 18-wheeler in Channelview area, HCSO says

A man is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Channelview area.

HOUSTON – A man is dead after crash involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning in the Channelview area.

The crash happened at 3:22 a.m. on Bayou Drive in the 16600 block of the East Freeway eastbound service road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an F-150 truck, traveling east, hit the 42-foot trailer of the 18-wheeler as the truck entered the intersection. Authorities said the F-150 truck did not stop at the four-way stop sign and struck the heavy truck’s right side.

The F-150 driver died at the scene. He has not been identified.

HCSO said speed is likely a factor and intoxication will be determined as soon as tests can be done.

The 18-wheeler driver was not hurt.

The eastbound service road will remain closed until further notice.