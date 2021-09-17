Where is Amari Baylor? AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy kidnapped in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 6-year-old boy they say was kidnapped in Pearland. Officers said Amari Daniel Baylor was last seen Thursday evening. An AMBER Alert has been issued for the child’s disappearance.

Officers said at around 7:50 p.m. they were called to the 2100 block of Country Place Parkway for a report of a kidnapping of a child.

Officers said a caller told them that she went to Westside Event Center with her three children to inquire about cheerleading and football programs for her kids during a football practice that was taking place. Police said the woman exited her vehicle with her daughter while the other two children stayed in the vehicle.

According to investigators, two female witnesses that were at the practice said they saw a black female in her late 20′s or early 30′s with long straight black hair, standing 5′9 and possibly weighing 180 pounds, and wearing an orange shirt taking a child from a white Chevrolet Malibu driver side’s rear window. Police said the suspect then got into a silver or gray SUV with Amari before driving out the parking lot southbound on Country Place Parkway.

Police said the witnesses also told officers that they were unable to obtain a license plate number but remembered orange characters on the plate.

Investigators said the missing child’s description is as follows: a 6-year-old black male with short black hair, and a black mole on the top right side of his lip. Amari was reportedly wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants, and all red tennis shoes. Amari does not have any known disabilities, police said.

Anyone with information on Amari’s disappearance is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.