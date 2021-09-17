Vaccinated woman’s family blames her death on the unvaccinated in her obituary

An Illinois woman’s family has blamed her death on the nation’s unvaccinated in her obituary.

The obituary begins like this: Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life.”

A report says Ayers was fully vaccinated in the spring but she got diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 28, according to her family.

Ayers is survived by her husband, Terry, of nearly 43 years, her children Marc and Amanda as well her three grandchildren.

The obituary has been lauded for its courage. The State Journal-Register highlighted a response from U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin:

When I first read Candace Ayer’s obituary in the SJ-R, I was taken by the courage of her family to remind all of us that we are in this pandemic together.

Your front page story (Sept. 12) about that obituary told a heartwarming story of Candace’s life and the determination of her family to plead with all of us to help spare other families the pain of this tragic loss of life.

This pandemic and the deadly variants the virus will spawn will not be stopped until more Americans are vaccinated.