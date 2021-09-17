Tow truck driver steals man’s vehicle, drives to Dallas, deputies say

Cinco Ranch – A Cinco Ranch family wants AAA Texas to compensate them after a contracted driver allegedly stole their SUV and drove it all the way to Dallas before being arrested by police.

When Zhiqiang Guo’s 2016 Acura MDX wouldn’t turn, he called AAA Texas who sent a driver from United Towing. Guo said the tow truck driver jumped his battery and got his vehicle running, but things quickly turned left.

“He stepped back into my car and stepped in, closed the door, and then reversed and drove away,” Guo said. “I just watched him. I thought he wanted to test drive.”

Guo said the driver left the neighborhood, and he soon realized his car was being stolen. Guo said he called the towing company and then the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to track down the driver who still had the companies walkie-talkie with him in Guo’s SUV.

Authorities said when they tracked Guo’s vehicle, the driver was headed north on I-45 towards Dallas.

Deputies said they immediately contacted Dallas police, who eventually spotted the driver.

Guo said he had to pay a $500 deductible to have his vehicle returned. Guo said he believes AAA should compensate him for his loss.

“They need to compensate this deductible,” he said. “Plus, you have this couple of hundred mileage and I had a full tank of gasoline.”

In a statement, AAA Texas told KPRC2 News they were “deeply concerned about this extremely unusual incident. The driver’s employment has been terminated by the independent contract station.”