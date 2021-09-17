Some Houston area students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge

Magnolia, Texas – The Magnolia Independent School District said students responsible for vandalism connected to a TikTok challenge will face discipline.

The school district said a few of its facilities have been affected by the “devious lick” challenge, which includes people removing or damaging items in restrooms.

“I’ve seen people stealing mirrors and bathroom stuff,” said student Anaye Pollard, who has seen videos from other schools.

A photo posted on Facebook on Thursday showed mirrors and soap dispensers missing at Magnolia High School. The photo was included in the comments of a post as parents discussed the issue.

A parent shared a photo from Magnolia West High School taken Thursday that also showed sinks with no mirrors or soap dispensers.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Henry Lott, a parent. “You’re costing the taxpayers more money. We’re already in a pandemic. How can you wash your hands?”

Schools across the country are reporting similar problems.

Ad

“I feel that if they find out who is doing it, then they need to be held responsible and they need to pay for the damage,” said Candice Atwood, a parent.

The school district said students responsible for the damage will receive appropriate discipline, which could include expulsion.

“Campus administrators are investigating each instance as damaging school property is a violation of the code of conduct and in some instances a criminal offense,” the school district said in a statement.

TikTok said it’s taking action.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.