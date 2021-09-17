Now hiring: Astros to hold part-time job fair Monday

HOUSTON – Looking for a job, Houston? The Houston Astros are looking for part-time help for multiple areas at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will hold a part-time job fair this Monday, Sept. 20, the team announced Friday.

Candidates who are interested must apply through the Houston Astros job portal. Additional details will be provided once the application is submitted.

A variety of positions are available, including retail store associates, guest services and ticket ambassadors.

To apply for a position, click here.