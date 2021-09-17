More than $6 billion in cash, valuables unclaimed in Texas. Here’s how to claim your property

In this June 15, 2018 photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office announced Thursday they have more than $6 billion in unclaimed property, and they are ready to give it back to Texans.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said more than $2 billion were returned to Texans through the Unclaimed Property program through the end of the last fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, KSAT reported.

Texans who may have unclaimed cash or valuables can do a search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-CASH (2274).

According to the website, it does not display small properties under $25. Those who are unable to find their property via website or phone can fill out a Search Request Form.