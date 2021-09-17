Fort Bend ISD appoints Christie Whitbeck as new superintendent

At a special meeting Thursday evening, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve Dr. Christie Whitbeck as the District’s new Superintendent of Schools for the state’s eighth largest school district.

Whitbeck will officially start her new position on Oct. 6.

“Returning to the district in the role of superintendent is a huge honor, and I thank the board for selecting me and entrusting me to serve the Fort Bend ISD community,” Whitbeck said.

The Board of Trustees worked with national executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to identify a new superintendent.

“I’m very pleased by the diligent and thorough work our board conducted with the search firm to find a highly qualified education innovator like Dr. Whitbeck,” Fort Bend ISD Board President Dave Rosenthal said. “We could not have identified the right candidate without invaluable input from more than 2,000 community members and partners. The process was successful, and the Board looks forward to working with Dr. Whitbeck as we move our district to the next level.”

The board named Whitbeck as its lone finalist on Aug. 26. As required by state law, a 21-day waiting period was required before she could sign a contract.

Following the board’s vote to officially appoint Whitbeck, a reception took place at the district’s James Reese Career and Technical Center where local officials, staff and community members greeted her and expressed well wishes.

“It feels great to be back in Fort Bend ISD where I made such strong connections and collaborated with so many talented colleagues during my previous time here as deputy superintendent,” Whitbeck said. “By nature, I am a person who always seeks solutions, transparency, trust and teamwork. I am excited about what all of us working together can accomplish in FBISD for our students, parents and staff.”

Whitbeck served FBISD as deputy superintendent for four years before she became superintendent of Bryan ISD. She has also served as Assistant Superintendent of Academics in Alvin ISD, and as a Katy ISD assistant principal, and an award-winning principal who opened schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Whitbeck began her career as a teacher and language arts specialist in Alief ISD.

Whitbeck is regarded statewide as an experienced, award-winning leader and innovator who has a reputation as a consensus builder. She has served on numerous state committees to support public education in Texas.

She has successfully shepherded data-driven initiatives that support student learning and success. She is credited with opening one of the state’s 10 Regional Career and Technology Centers in Bryan ISD and was named Career Technical Education Champion of the Year by the Career and Technical Association of Texas. She was named a 2019 Outstanding Alumni Early Career Award recipient by Texas A&M’s College of Education for significant contributions to her field made within 10 years of graduating.

During the four and a half years Whitbeck led Bryan ISD, she oversaw the passage of two bond elections through her “2 Bonds 1 Vision” plan, which resulted in significant revenue for the district without raising the tax rate.

Whitbeck is also credited with widespread transportation and safety improvements increased academic achievement and graduation rates, as well as improved college, career, and military readiness rates in Bryan ISD.