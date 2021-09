More than 100 cats seized from home

HOUSTON – More than 100 cats were seized from a home in northwest Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Humane Society.

According to the Houston Humane Society and BARC, nearly 120 animals were found living in the home in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

BARC said piles of feces, debris and urine were spotted throughout the home at the time of the investigation.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty is encouraged to contact 832-927-PAWS or visit 927PAW.org to report concerns.