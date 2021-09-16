Cloudy icon
Man who walked around Galveston beach dressed as Michael Myers with fake bloody knife, cited by police

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Man dresses as Michael Myers hours before Nicholas (KPRC)

GALVESTON, Texas – A man who was seen walking around Galveston beach Monday dressed as Michael Myers with a fake bloody knife has been cited by police, according to Galveston Police Department.

Photos of the suspect, identified as Mark Metzger, went viral online. Police said Metzger was wearing in what was described as a “Jason” costume in the 3700 block of Seawall Boulevard.

Police said responding officers found Metzger walking along the Seawall Boulevard wearing the Michael Myers costume from the horror movie “Halloween” and detained him. Witnesses told police they were frightened by the size of the knife and concerned that someone would do something like this in this day and age, officials said.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the knife and blood were fake, police said.

Metzger was cited on the scene for disorderly conduct for his actions that disturbed or upset the “general order” of the public, which is a class C misdemeanor.

